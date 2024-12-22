A lifeboat station and its craft are looking spick and span thanks to a state-of-the-art cleaning kit costing more than £6,000.

The pressure washer and floor scrubber dryer are saving volunteers at Hunstanton hours of time by speeding up their cleans.

The machines were donated to the busy station by manufacturer Kärcher UK as part of a four-year partnership with the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea.

Crew member Mark Nicholson using the pressure washer to clean the'Bendy' tractor at Hunstanton RNLI. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

The £2,500 pressure washer helps to remove salt and sand from the station’s lifeboat and hovercraft, along with the ‘Bendy’ tractor which helps to launch and recover the craft.

Lifeboat operations manager Mike Gould withthe scrubber dryer in the boathouse. Picture: RNLI/Chris Bishop

All must be cleaned down thoroughly after every callout or training exercise to prevent corrosion.

The £3,800 scrubber dryer removes stubborn sand from the boathouse and hovercraft shed, which must be kept free of debris.

The crew would previously have to sweep the floor with brooms, before using hoses and mops - a process which could tie up two or three people for an hour or more.

Mike Gould, RNLI lifeboat operations manager at Hunstanton RNLI, said: “The equipment we’ve received from Kärcher UK will really help the crew in the vital maintenance of the station and craft.

“The pressure washer and scrubber dryer were just what we wanted for Christmas. They will help to save us time and continue to ensure we are ready to launch to those in difficulty at sea.”

Kärcher UK has committed more than £300,000 of cleaning equipment to RNLI lifeboat stations around the coast of the UK and Ireland.

It includes professional-grade pressure washers and other important cleaning appliances to support vital maintenance.

This year marks the second phase of equipment rollout after 65 RNLI lifeboat stations received Kärcher UK cleaning equipment in 2023.

Each will receive different cleaning appliances to help speed up processes and improve cleaning power, so RNLI lifesavers can easily get ready to launch again.

James Gordon, Kärcher UK marketing director said: “We are proud and honoured to be partnering with the RNLI, and supporting the vital work they do in saving lives at sea.

“We’re delighted that our equipment will play a role in keeping the boats and stations clean and ready for callouts at all times during the year.”

As well as providing cleaning equipment, Kärcher UK is supporting the RNLI by promoting the charity’s Float to Live lifesaving campaign, along with sales promotions to raise vital funds for the lifesaving charity.