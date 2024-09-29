A football club has claimed its supporters were put at risk during a Third Round FA Cup Qualifying tie on Saturday.

King's Lynn Town Football Club has released a statement saying that fans were allowed to drink alcohol in view of the pitch during the game at Sandy Lane.

A handful of Linnets supporters have also come forward to say they were attacked by people wearing leather gloves, eluding to a 'hooligan element' being present at the game in Nottinghamshire.

King's Lynn Town fans behind the goal at Worksop Town, where trouble erupted after yesterday's 1-1 FA Cup draw. Picture: Ruby Pindar

Rival fans clashed behind the goal for several minutes after the 1-1 draw.

A strongly-worded statement issued by Lynn this afternoon read: "Several of our supporters have come forward to the club after they were attacked by Worksop fans on the final whistle at yesterday’s FA Cup tie.

"We understand that many of these Worksop fans were drunk.

"Some Worksop fans were wearing leather gloves which we have further learnt to be part of ‘hooligan culture’ and when our fans asked to report the matter to stewards they were told that there were only two stewards in the stadium.

"It has also been reported that several Worksop players jumped into the crowd after the final whistle and insulted our fans accusing our supporters of having “six fingers” and other such slights.

"We understand that children and even a female King’s Lynn supporter were attacked.

"This is totally unacceptable.

"There was no segregation and, as a club, we are very upset that our fans were put in danger. We have taken the issue up with Worksop and await their response."

Long-standing King’s Lynn supporter Yvonne Granger took to X to say: “Been going to football since 1969 and never been assaulted before! No stewards or police in sight, beer being drunk pitchside, and no segregation. Absolute shambles of a club. Worksop players insulting people making matters worse and two stewards?

The two clubs will replay again at the Walks on Tuesday night and Lynn say the health of their supporters will not be risked again.

"For our replayed game we will not have our supporters' health risked again and therefore Worksop fans will only be able to buy tickets online until 4pm on Tuesday," the statement continued.

"There will be no seating (other than directors) available to them. We have increased stewarding numbers for the game and to make matters clear the match will be all-ticket for Worksop fans and any away supporters found in the home end will be ejected without compensation.

"We appreciate that many Worksop fans behave in a decent and respectable manner and that the few have ruined it for the many. "As a club, supporters' safety is paramount to King’s Lynn Town FC and we will always ensure that we do everything in our power to ensure that fans attending our stadium can watch the game without any fear.

"We look forward to seeing you all on Tuesday night and tickets are available to purchase now."

Worksop Town this morning issued a statement of their own in response to the accusations.

It read: “It is very disappointing to see King’s Lynn’s official club statement penned by Travis Wright (September 29, 2024, 3:03 pm). and it is most shocking to read the tissue of lies and unreported, unfounded and unsubstantiated accusations.

“The whole piece is subversive. For example, the statement “some Worksop fans were wearing leather gloves which we have further learnt to be part of ‘hooligan culture’ “ is simply ludicrous although the feigned naivety is quite endearing.

“For 99 minutes of play, the match reflected the good-natured attention of the spectators and our fans took with good grace the King’s Lynn goal (against the run of play) which separated the sides until the final minute when we equalised to force a replay.

“Only then did the behaviour of King’s Lynn fans turn ugly. Maybe our supporter celebrated the equaliser a little too exuberantly, but he did no harm to anyone and he certainly didn’t deserve to have King’s Lynn fans soak him with drink and aggressively move on him.

“Neither should the scoring of an equaliser provoke a petulant childish act of violence from one of their players resulting in serious damage to a pitch-side “dugout.

“Credit to the King’s Lynn manager and his assistant who were embarrassed and apologised, whilst agreeing on behalf of your club to pay for the damage.

“If King’s Lynn wish to apply National League rules concerning the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol) Act 1985 then that is up to them.

“At Saturday’s match, there was no evidence of drunkenness or abuse of laws relating to alcohol purchase and consumption. We employ a very vigilant Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) and I can tell you that our Vice Chairman is also a licence-holder.

“Regarding our match planning, on the day of the draw, we were in immediate touch with the North Notts Police unit, as we always do, and continued to feed them with information as we received it.

“Given King’s Lynn’s reputation for crowd trouble, we approached arrangements for this match with some caution.

“We contacted their secretary who advised that there would be 1 supporter minibus with 50 – 100 travelling spectators.

“Nevertheless, the message came back from the North Notts Police unit to say that they could not see an issue with this game.

“Therefore, we decided on a low-key approach but updated our expectations for attendance of around 750 we organised 9 volunteer stewards and 5 SIA-Badged security staff with no segregation.

“As far as we were concerned there was a minor disturbance which was quelled by our security staff. We have had no reports of assaults or injury, nor any adverse reports from Police or any other authority.

“There will be no further statements on the matter from Worksop Town FC although we are happy to respond to any enquiries from bona fide authorities.”