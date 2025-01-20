A West Norfolk actor and film-maker has produced a movie about his experiences living with autism.

Jordan Winn, 23, created the film ‘My Brain, My World’ with an aim of supporting younger people with autism.

The film is now ready for its premiere, which is taking place at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema next Saturday.

Jordan Winn (left) in a snapshot of his film My Brain, My World

The private screening is being held for school children who starred in My Brain, My World.

In July 2023, Jordan received his autism diagnosis and has since wanted to portray his experiences in childhood and later years.

Previously speaking to the Lynn News, Jordan, from West Lynn, said: “I've also done this without any funding. It's all off my own bat. That's how serious and important this is to me.”

Bert Rickenberg is playing a younger Jordan in My Brain, My World

“My main goal is to help younger neurodiverse kids to not feel so alone or feel they don't have anyone fighting in their corner.

“I want to be that voice for the youngsters. I want them to have someone on their side that actually understands how they feel every single day.”