A King’s Lynn apprentice is hoping for success in the national finals of a prestigious skills-testing competition.

Charlie Moore, an apprentice at Bramham Electrical, is one of more than 400 talented apprentices to have reached the WorldSkills UK national finals which take place in November.

He is one of three College of West Anglia students who will be competing - the others being Paige Scotney from Spalding in Foundation Skills Hairdressing and Kaitlyn Fisher from Wisbech in Health and Social Care.

Lynn apprentice Charlie Moore pictured during the regional electrical installation heats held at the College of West Anglia.

Competitors have participated in regional competitions in more than 40 skills to secure a place in the Greater Manchester finals.

Ben Blackledge, chief executive, WorldSkills UK said: “Huge congratulations to this year’s national finalists. We wish them the best of luck in their training as they prepare for the WorldSkills UK Finals. We look forward to welcoming competitors and partners from all over the UK to showcase excellence in technical skills and drive forward the development of world-class skills for all young people.”

College principal David Pomfret added: “We have been involved with WorldSkills for over 10 years as a college and every year I’m so pleased that new students get the opportunity to compete. WorldSkills is dubbed the Skills Olympics for a reason, these are the best of the best in their field and I’m so proud that CWA and other colleges are enabling their talent to shine. This competition is a shining example of the pipeline of skills talent for employers that CWA and other colleges in the region are producing. This year, Charlie, Paige and Kaitlyn will get the opportunity to gain the experience of competing on a national stage in their chosen skill area.”