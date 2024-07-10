Police are appealing for help to find a 32-year-old man with Lynn and Hunstanton links who is wanted.

Oliver Watkins, also known as Ollie and of no fixed address in the Watton area, is wanted on recall to prison, breach of court bail and failing to appear at court.

He is known to frequent the Watton, Lynn, Hunstanton and Dereham areas.

Oliver Watkins is wanted by police. Picture: Norfolk Police

He is described as 6ft 3ins tall and of slim build. He also walks with a slight limp.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police quoting crime number 36/33176/24 via the force’s website, emailing christopher.lyng@norfolk.police.uk or calling 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org