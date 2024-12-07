An Outwell man caught in possession of ketamine has been fined by magistrates.

Jack Bourn, 33, of Churchfield Road, admitted possession of the drug in Emneth on October 7 when he appeared at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, said the case was relatively straightforward. Police had stopped a car in Emneth and Bourn had been the passenger.

An Outwell man caught in possession of ketamine has been fined by King’s Lynn magistrates.

Mr Munton said: “He appeared to have what looked like a wrap containing drugs on his lap. When police asked him what it was he admitted it was ketamine.”

A search was carried out of the vehicle but no other drugs were found.

Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said the matter could have been dealt with by way of a fixed penalty but Bourn had a similar case of possessing ketamine in 2022.

She said since his arrest Bourn had stayed clear of drugs and had taken up going to the gym to help his mental well-being.

It was his struggle with mental health issues that had led to the drug use.

Magistrates fined Bourn £80 with a £32 victim surcharge and £50 costs.