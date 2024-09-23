King’s Lynn club’s generous support for NARS
A generous donation of £1,200 has been handed to Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) by members of King's Lynn Motor Club.
The money was raised from the club's annual classic car run which took place in July and attracted around 80 entries from Norfolk and surrounding counties. Some dated back as far as the 1920s.
The run started from Bearts in Stowbridge with a lunch halt at The White Pheasant at Lenwade, and finished on The Green at Hunstanton where the cars were on show.
It was the 46th running of the event which has also support NARS for several years.
The presentation took place at Anglia Car Auctions, at Lynn, who were the event's main sponsors and are also longstanding supporters of the event.