A generous donation of £1,200 has been handed to Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) by members of King's Lynn Motor Club.

The money was raised from the club's annual classic car run which took place in July and attracted around 80 entries from Norfolk and surrounding counties. Some dated back as far as the 1920s.

The run started from Bearts in Stowbridge with a lunch halt at The White Pheasant at Lenwade, and finished on The Green at Hunstanton where the cars were on show.

Club treasurer Helen Haylock presents the cheque to Carl Smith, from NARS. Also pictured: from left Sue, from NARS, with club committee members, Paul Haylock, event organiser Adrian Cunnington, Paul Smalley, Andy Congreve, Dave Ottoway, and Guy Snelling representing Anglia Car Auctions

It was the 46th running of the event which has also support NARS for several years.

The presentation took place at Anglia Car Auctions, at Lynn, who were the event's main sponsors and are also longstanding supporters of the event.