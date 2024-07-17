King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club (KLCCC) has received national recognition for its work in the local community.

The club, which screens a variety of films at the Guildhall usually on the second Thursday of each month, scooped the Community Club Award at the Cinema for All Conference in Sheffield.

Cinema for All is the umbrella body which represents more than 1,600 community cinema clubs and film societies across the UK.

KLCCC chairperson Ian Barton and committee member Amanda Goldsmith receiving the national award in Sheffield.

It said the KLCCC, which has been running since 2010, had a “really strong engagement with their local community and had worked with a variety of different organisations to raise funds and give support to several local and national charities”.

These include King’s Lynn Night Shelter, The Purfleet Trust, the town’s food bank and the Fairstead Community Shop. The club has also screened films made by local filmmakers including one highlighting the plight of local chalk streams and has also held events in association with King’s Lynn Pride, the Groundwork Gallery and in aid of Refugee Week.

Ian Barton, club chairperson, said: “We are so proud to have won this national award - being a part of the community is at the heart of what we are all about. We love to be able to support local causes and we also enjoy working with a range of partners across the borough to support lots of different causes. If you are a local group in the King’s Lynn area looking to screen a film or for particular support, please feel free to get in touch with us.”

The club has two screenings next month - August 8 the comedy-drama American Fiction and August 22, showing One Life. Both will be screened at St George’s Guildhall starting at 7.30pm and are free to KLCCC members. Non-members are welcome - £5 cash on the door.

Anyone over 18 wishing to join KLCCC should email: communitycinemaclub@googlemail.com - membership is always open. Full details of films and social events can be found on the club’s website and Facebook page.



