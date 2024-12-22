A new art gallery has opened in Lynn aiming to add to the town’s cultural ambitions.

Chequer House Gallery at 12 King Street was launched at an event attended by more than 100 guests including West Norfolk mayor, Cllr Paul Bland.

The gallery opened with an exhibition in partnership with West Norfolk Artists’ Association, aiming to bring a dynamic programme of exhibitions to the heart of the town.

From left, Esther Marshall (West Norfolk Artists' Association), Jackie Kitch (Chequer House), Mayor Paul Bland and Emily Wright (WNAA). Picture: Ian Burt

At the VIP opening on December 13, guests were able to preview the inaugural exhibition, view the diverse collection of artworks and meet some of the local artists featured in the opening programme.

Some of the guests at the December 13 launch. Picture: Ian Burt

A spokesperson said the event received “excellent feedback” with guests saying the gallery was “a fantastic addition to the town”.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors to Chequer House Gallery,” said Kim Miller, manager of Chequer House.

“The positive response from our launch event and opening weekend highlights the importance of having a space like this in King’s Lynn. This gallery is not just about showcasing inspiring art but also about creating a vibrant community hub where artists and visitors can connect, share ideas and celebrate creativity together.

“We really hope the gallery can become a regular destination for both local residents and visitors to the town.”

Chequer House, in collaboration with West Norfolk Artists’ Association, whose work will be permanently located at the new gallery, will host an ongoing programme of exhibitions aimed at appealing to a wide audience with the opening exhibition on view until February 23.

February will showcase a diverse array of artwork in varied media including paintings and sculptures.

Now open to the public, gallery opening hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Chequer House Gallery aims to become a key player in the region’s cultural landscape, contributing to Lynn’s heritage while supporting and promoting local and regional artists. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and experience the gallery’s displays, a spokesperson said.

Find out more on the website: chequerhousegallery.co.uk