A new interim chairperson has been appointed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s board of directors.

Dr Andy Wood OBE, the current head of East Coast Community Healthcare CIC, replaces Chris Lawrence who has stepped down for personal reasons.

Alice Webster, QEH chief executive, said: “I am looking forward to working with Andy, a successful business leader with roots in our region and commitment to its wellbeing and public services. He joins us at an important moment as we start to plan our new hospital following the Government’s renewed support for it in this year’s Budget.

Dr Andy Wood

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Chris for his time as our Chair. His contributions have made a positive impact on the Trust and our community, and we wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Dr Antonia Hardcastle, lead governor, added: “Chris has been a steadying influence during a time of significant change for the hospital. His dedication to serving the Trust and the community is greatly appreciated.

“During Chris’s tenure, QEH achieved key milestones, including securing a commitment for a new hospital under the Government’s New Hospital Programme, set for delivery by 2030. He also championed the establishment of a Youth Council – the first of its kind in Norfolk – to involve young people in shaping the future of acute healthcare.”

Until July, Dr Wood had been chief executive of Adnams brewery in Suffolk for 14 years. He is current Chair of both Norse Group and Visit East of England.