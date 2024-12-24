Ensuring health care is linked up, better communication, apprenticeships and shaping services were all top of the agenda at the QEH Youth Council’s first meeting.

The new council at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is the first of its kind in Norfolk and has been set up to ensure the voice of young people is heard.

It aims to make sure decision-makers know what people aged 16-25 think about the services and care they receive.

Jack, Kaci, Libby and Kelly at the inaugural youth council meeting

Following a recruitment campaign, the first meeting has now been held, giving members an opportunity to meet and discuss what they would like to focus on first.

They will meet again in January to start deciding their first priorities as well as the best ways to spread the news about their work with their peers and the community.

The members are:

QEH board member and non-executive director William van’t Hoff

• Jack, a trainee midwife from Lynn

• Kaci, from Lynn, who works in digital administration at the QEH

• Libby, from Holbeach in Lincolnshire, who works in administration at the QEH

• A-Level student Kelly, from Holt, who is interested in a career in psychology

• Fellow A-Level student Rosie, who lives near Fakenham, who wants to work in health and care.

Kaci said: “I am excited to see how the Youth Council develops for the QEH and the wider community.

“We will play a key part in the future of The QEH and I am looking forward to being a part of it.”

The youth council has been created by The QEH in partnership with Healthwatch Norfolk, which gathers the views of patients and those who use care and share it with organisations to help shape services.

The council will be looking for additional members in 2025 to ensure it represents the wide geographical area that the hospital serves.

QEH board member and non-executive director William van’t Hoff has played a pivotal role in helping to set up the council.

He said: “I was truly inspired by their thoughtful discussions, recognising this was the start of an exciting journey to empower young people in West Norfolk to get involved in improving current and future healthcare.”

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, added: “The enthusiasm and passion which the first members have for their work is really strong.

“They are going to be pioneers for their peers and have some really interesting ideas around perceptions and knowledge of healthcare, and how things can be improved.

“Their wisdom, thoughts and suggestions are particularly important as the work continues to prepare for a new hospital in King’s Lynn.”