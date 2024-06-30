A Rotarian has become the second in his group to take a massive leap for charity by completing a skydive.

Nigel Chettleburgh, a member of Lynn’s Priory Rotary Club, completed the challenge for Children with Cancer UK and Norfolk’s Big C on June 12.

Nigel completed the challenge alongside university students Sam Von Haartman and Jacob Wagstaffe, where they completed the tandem skydive.

Nigel during his skydive

Another Rotarian, Ken Johnson, completed his skydive back in November last year.

Collectively, the four of them have jointly raised more than £4,000 for the cancer charities.

The event was organised by David Mills, who was unable to join the team as there isn’t a suitable harness available in the UK which would protect his pacemaker.

Nigel landing after the charity skydive

The skydiving team are hoping to reach their fundraising target of £5,000 through their JustGiving page which is still open for donations.

Children with Cancer UK helps to fund research to improve the life chances of children who suffer from cancer, while the Big C helps and supports adults and parents of children who are affected by it.

David said: “We love organising these activities, but more than that, we get great satisfaction from the fact that we can support so many worthwhile causes.

Nigel with Sam and Jacob who also completed the charity skydive

“If anyone feels the same, they would be more than welcome to meet me and discuss the possibility of joining our Rotary team.”

This is just one of many charitable activities organised by Priory Rotary. For example, earlier this year their Swimarathon raised over £20,000 and their Easter egg trail at Sandringham generated more than £4,000.

In total, more than £40,000 has been raised in the last 12 months, benefitting more than 40 charities, many of which operate in West Norfolk.