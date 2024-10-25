A new adult gaming centre looks set to open soon in Lynn town centre.

Merkur Slots, which was granted planning permission last month, has put up signs at the former Burger King building in the Vancouver Quarter.

They say the new 24-hour casino will be “opening soon”, offering “all the latest games” and £500 jackpots.

Merkur Slots looks set to open another adult gaming centre in Lynn soon

The signs also encourage passers-by to download the business’ smartphone app for “instant rewards and offers”.

There is already an existing Merkur Slots on Purfleet Street, just a short walk away .

Meanwhile, in August, The Cornshire Group was granted planning permission to change the use of the Blue Inc clothing store - also in the Vancouver Quarter - into an adult gaming centre.

Another new adult gaming centre will be housed in the Blue Inc clothing store building. Picture: Google Maps

Burger King closed its Lynn town centre store on Broad Street in January in 2023.

However, a new franchise opened up on the Hardwick Industrial Estate earlier this year.