West Norfolk Gilbert & Sullivan Society is set to put on a performance of a famous comedy opera next month, while also collecting funds for charities.

The Mikado will be performed on four separate occasions, with the group collecting for one of four West Norfolk charities each time.

Performances are taking place from Thursday, February 6 to Saturday, February 8 at the Guildhall in Lynn.

From left: Jan Calvert (Magpie Centre), Kieran Gamble (Purfleet Trust), Chris Clifford (Purfleet Trust), Andy Hiles (WNGSS), Abbie Sterling (Magpie Centre) and Lindsey Atkin (Tapping House).

During the Thursday evening performance, the society will be collecting for the Purfleet Trust in Lynn.

On Friday evening, it will be collecting for Hillington-based Tapping House.

Saturday’s afternoon performance will be collecting for the MS Society and Saturday evening will be in aid of West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled at Wallington Hall.