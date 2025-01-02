Guide receives top award on stage at panto in King’s Lynn
It was a panto celebration presentation for a Guide who received a top accolade during a visit to see Cinderella at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange.
Freya Watkinson, 13, was among the 70 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and leaders from the 1st Gayton unit who enjoyed a performance at the Tuesday Market Place venue.
And for Freya it was a very special place to receive her gold award. To gain gold - the highest award in the Guide section - Guides have to complete a minimum of six Skills Builder badges, six Interest badges and take part in unit meeting activities totalling 1,440 minutes, from six different themes.
Freya also had to complete a Gold Award Challenge - an outdoor activity - which was something new to her. For this, she attended the annual 1940s Girl Guides camp at Gressenhall dressed as an evacuee.
Freya said: “It was very nice to have my award presented by Buttons (Scott Cripps) at the pantomime. The Gold Award has been tricky, but fun, I enjoyed the baking and craft bits the best.”
Rainbow leader Imogen Morris, who organised the panto trip, said: “It was so good to be able to do something altogether. We all had a lovely time and it was a really nice way to end the term.”
Guiding in Gayton is thriving with four units supported by 20 adult volunteers. The Guide unit is looking for a new leader. If you can help call 01553 636629 or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk to register an interest.