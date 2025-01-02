It was a panto celebration presentation for a Guide who received a top accolade during a visit to see Cinderella at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange.

Freya Watkinson, 13, was among the 70 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and leaders from the 1st Gayton unit who enjoyed a performance at the Tuesday Market Place venue.

And for Freya it was a very special place to receive her gold award. To gain gold - the highest award in the Guide section - Guides have to complete a minimum of six Skills Builder badges, six Interest badges and take part in unit meeting activities totalling 1,440 minutes, from six different themes.

Panto presentation for Freya Watkinson of her gold Guide award

Freya also had to complete a Gold Award Challenge - an outdoor activity - which was something new to her. For this, she attended the annual 1940s Girl Guides camp at Gressenhall dressed as an evacuee.

Freya receiving her award from the panto's Scott Cripps (Buttons)

Freya said: “It was very nice to have my award presented by Buttons (Scott Cripps) at the pantomime. The Gold Award has been tricky, but fun, I enjoyed the baking and craft bits the best.”

Rainbow leader Imogen Morris, who organised the panto trip, said: “It was so good to be able to do something altogether. We all had a lovely time and it was a really nice way to end the term.”

Guiding in Gayton is thriving with four units supported by 20 adult volunteers. The Guide unit is looking for a new leader. If you can help call 01553 636629 or visit www.girlguiding.org.uk to register an interest.