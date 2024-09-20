A number of roads and flood gates will be closed as the Environment Agency tests Lynn’s flood defences this weekend.

And a series of warnings have been issued ahead of expected high tides.

People are being asked to avoid parking on the South Quay tonight as the agency monitors tides in the River Great Ouse.

Environment Agency crews will be monitoring high tides at the South Quay in Lynn

This comes amid a series of flood warnings which have been issued for West Norfolk, with areas most at risk being Lynn, West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints.

A Government statement says: “Take care on beaches, coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself or others in danger. Our workforce are out closing locks and flood gates.”

High tides at Hunstanton seafront mean its flood gates will also be closed, while the same is being done in the likes of Heacham, Snettisham and Dersingham.

Residents in these areas have been issued with the same warning to stay safe.

An Environment Agency statement said: “We'll be testing the barriers in King’s Lynn this Saturday whilst monitoring high tides.

“Please be aware a number of roads will be closed. We'd also ask that the public not park overnight on South Quay on Thursday and Friday.

“This will allow us to carry out our testing safely.”