The crowds turned out to make Picnic on the Park at The Woottons a great success.

Organised by the team of Bridget Nurse, Will and Wendy Border, Anita Howard and Neil Gotsell, the annual community event saw people turn out in support on Saturday, particularly after a brief spell of rain was followed by sunshine.

Bridget said: “Rock Choir kicked things off and everyone seemed to come out after a spell of rain from 11am to noon. It went really well and was a lovely event.”

This year’s event was supported with £2,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund and local borough councillor Richard Coates put some of his councillor allowance towards a “Beat the Goalie” competition, organised by The Woottons Football Club.

The free event included stalls, games and music from a variety of bands which was a big hit.

“We really pushed the boat out with the bands this year,” said Bridget.

Darren Chilvers all smiles in the sunshine at Picnic on the Park

Woottons football coach Rob Botting with some of the players who took part in the penalty competition