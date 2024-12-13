Plans to build five homes at a former vehicle service centre have been rejected due to concerns over their poor design.

Proposals to construct the properties on the site of the former business at 5 Wellesley Street in Lynn have already been knocked back twice in recent years - and have now been turned down for a third time.

E N Suiter & Sons had hoped to put up the development, but West Norfolk Council has said it is “not necessary” and would fail to provide “any wider sustainability benefits”.

Plans for five homes at the former Wellesley Street vehicle service business have been turned down for a third time. Picture: Google Maps

The plans were for three two-bedroom dwellings fronting Wellesley Street and two additional two-bedroom homes to the rear.

In a report, borough council planning officers said the location is considered a ‘railway street’ which contributes positively to the surrounding area.

“The difference in design approach for the two buildings proposed to the rear results in a conflict in appearance rather than the building as a whole appearing as a natural continuum of the development in the locality,” they said.

“Whilst the proposal following amendments during this application has not drawn objection from the conservation officer on heritage grounds, the provision of development in depth on site is considered to lead to overdevelopment of the plot which has knock impacts on residential amenity”.

The report added: “The application has failed to demonstrate good design, the proposal would extend flank walls deep into the site at a height and width which exceeds that typically found in residential property in the locality.

“This would significantly enclose the adjacent dwelling on its eastern side, unacceptably overshadowing the adjacent residential use.”

Meanwhile, officers said the site is in an area which is at risk of flooding.

The applicant had submitted changes to the design at a late stage of the application process, but the council believed these resulted in “a material alteration of the proposal” - and therefore should have been discussed prior to the application being submitted.

The changes were therefore not accepted.

E N Suiter & Sons had proposed to demolish the old vehicle workshop and build the row of houses behind small front gardens along Wellesley Street.

“The proposal results in a significant visual improvement to the street scene. The vehicle repair building has little significance.

“The proposal preserves the character of the conservation area and enhances its setting.

“The proposal does not result in any loss or harm to the significance of heritage assets. It compliments the street scene on the south side of Wellesley Street and is sympathetic to the form of the adjacent terrace.”

However, the plans were turned down on Wednesday.