The A47 was closed off last night as a police investigation was launched after a serious crash.

The road was shut between Lynn’s Hardwick roundabout and the Pullover roundabout after the incident, which occurred around 10-11pm.

National Highways, which is responsible for the road, said police officers had initiated an investigation.

The authority described it as a “serious collision”.

It is unclear at this stage how many vehicles were involved and if people suffered injuries, but Norfolk Police has been contacted for comment.