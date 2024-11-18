A47 at King’s Lynn closed in both directions after ‘serious’ crash
Published: 09:20, 18 November 2024
The A47 was closed off last night as a police investigation was launched after a serious crash.
The road was shut between Lynn’s Hardwick roundabout and the Pullover roundabout after the incident, which occurred around 10-11pm.
National Highways, which is responsible for the road, said police officers had initiated an investigation.
The authority described it as a “serious collision”.
It is unclear at this stage how many vehicles were involved and if people suffered injuries, but Norfolk Police has been contacted for comment.