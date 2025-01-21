A driver who was using a fake licence and had no insurance or tax has been stopped by police.

Officers pulled over the man in North Lynn over the weekend who proceeded to show them a fraudulent Lithuanian licence.

It was then discovered that the motorist was also driving without insurance and his vehicle had not been taxed for three years.

The man is set to be interviewed this week. Picture: West Norfolk Police

However, police did find that he possessed a provisional UK Licence, but since he was driving unsupervised, it was not valid.

The driver is set to be interviewed this week.

Officers have focused on North Lynn as part of the RISE project, which aims to crack down on crime in the area.

“It's been great to speak to so many local residents over the past few months and find out how we can all work together to make the area better,” West Norfolk Police said on Facebook.