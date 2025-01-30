In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature, we look back to a football visit 29 years ago…

Top Linnets player Darren Bloodworth (centre front) was a popular visitor at Gaywood Park High School, Lynn, in January 1996.

He called in to give a special coaching session to members of the Junior Linnets Club who met there every week.

Darren Bloodworth with young Linnets fans in 1996

Also helping out were Junior Linnets co-ordinator Richard Spooner and Lynn youth coach Colin Mallett, and the trio are surrounded by the young football hopefuls.

The Gaywood school was the venue for the weekly sessions, with seven to nine-year-olds training for 90 minutes straight after school and the nine to 11-year-olds following on for an hour and 45 minutes.