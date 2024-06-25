A new outdoor classroom has been officially unveiled at a West Norfolk primary school.

Pupils can enjoy learning in the great outdoors after a ribbon-cutting opening ceremony last Thursday with headteacher Louise Jones performing the honours alongside Nick Pratt, a Norfolk Deputy Lieutenant.

The project was completed a few months ago and some lessons have already been held at the outdoor area.

Outdoor classroom opening

Ms Jones said: “The wonderful new area, which includes a pond, nature area, bug hotel and storytelling area, was designed and built by Artisan Structures.”

The grand opening was a family event with food and drink, free activities including wood-turning, forest school activities, mini golf, and also talks and readings about local nature, beekeeping and bushcraft.

Pupils can enjoy lessons in the great outdoors

Attendees included representatives from Watlington’s Watatunga Wildlife Reserve, Church Farm at Stow Bardolph, West Norfolk Beekeepers’ Association, Fen Zen, of Denver and local businesses - Inside Out Bushcraft and Tee9 Mini Golf along with others.

Outdoor classroom opening

Ms Jones added: “ A huge thank you to the Friends of Denver School for organising the event, and to the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk for a grant which made this project possible.”