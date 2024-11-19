It was a case of keeping fit for charity when young fundraisers at Gaywood Primary School took part in this year’s Children in Need appeal.

Pupils from Reception through to Year 6 were put through their paces on Friday when they participated in a Pudsey Fitness Challenge to raise money for the annual event.

“All children across the school, competed a fitness circuit during the day, and saw if they could improve their times,” explained Year 4 Class Teacher Bethan Williams, who organised the event along with our PE lead Aaron Myhill.

Pictures: Ian Burt. Youngsters enjoy fitness fun

Around 420 children completed fitness circuits that included skipping and burpees, as well as exercises using the school’s gym equipment.

Pudsey headbands and thumbs up for a fun day

“The children had up to one minute on each station to do as many reps as possible, added Miss Williams. “Last year we raised a record-breaking £2,400. We hope to have matched or exceeded that this year.”

Fitness fun

Pupils get set for skipping and burpees