Gaywood Primary School pupils spread festive cheer by singing to the elderly
Children from a West Norfolk school brought some festive cheer to older residents in the area with two Christmas performances.
A total of 16 Year 4 pupils from Gaywood Primary performed a host of seasonal songs, carols and other classics at two different venues – the West Norfolk Carers Dementia Cafe and Wyndham Care Home in North Wootton – where they also had the opportunity to interact with the audience members.
“We had requests from family members in care homes and visitors in school to bring some children along to sing,” said Bethan Williams, who is school council lead and Year 4 Teacher at Gaywood, and organised the event with the help of music lead and Year 5 teacher Helen L’Estrange.
“It gets children interacting with members of the community, broadens their understanding of life outside school and the wider society, and enriches learning.”