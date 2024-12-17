Children from a West Norfolk school brought some festive cheer to older residents in the area with two Christmas performances.



A total of 16 Year 4 pupils from Gaywood Primary performed a host of seasonal songs, carols and other classics at two different venues – the West Norfolk Carers Dementia Cafe and Wyndham Care Home in North Wootton – where they also had the opportunity to interact with the audience members.



“We had requests from family members in care homes and visitors in school to bring some children along to sing,” said Bethan Williams, who is school council lead and Year 4 Teacher at Gaywood, and organised the event with the help of music lead and Year 5 teacher Helen L’Estrange.

Young and old came together for some festive fun

The singing was enjoyed by residents

The music was enjoyed by all

The Gaywood pupils singing for the elderly

A special performance by Gaywood pupils

Spreading some festive cheer

The Year 4 pupils sang for the elderly

The residents enjoyed the singing

Enjoying the singing

Residents enjoying the pupils' singing

Youngsters sang for the elderly

Friendships between young and old

Elderly residents enjoyed spending time with the youngsters. Pictures taken by Ian Burt

The youngsters sung to the elderly

Care home residents enjoyed hearing the pupils sing

“It gets children interacting with members of the community, broadens their understanding of life outside school and the wider society, and enriches learning.”



