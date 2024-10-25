Lynn’s Country Line has missed out on first-place honours in a national competition.

The buffet bar at the town’s railway station was a finalist in the 2024 World Cup of Stations competition organised by the Rail Delivery Group.

A close-fought final saw more than 10,000 votes cast and it was neck-and-neck at one stage between Country Line, owned by Alan Gajdzik, and Maghull station in Merseyside which went on to take the title.

Alan Gajdzik at Country Line. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re incredibly proud of making it to the final of this year’s World Cup of Stations and thank everyone for their votes.

“Unfortunately, King’s Lynn missed out on the crown this time around, but the tournament has been fantastic exposure for the station and its Country Line Buffet Bar, owned by Alan Gajdzik.

“Train station businesses are vital for a thriving economy, and it’s been great to see so many shops and cafés in the spotlight. We look forward to taking part in the competition again next year.”

The competition celebrates the stations with the best local businesses. Station staff, volunteers, train operators', and passengers from across the country embraced the competition and residents in West Norfolk took to social media to encourage voting for Country Line at Lynn’s Great Northern station.