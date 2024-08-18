In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature, we look back to A-Level results day in 2012…

Cheers of joy rang out in August 2012 after pupils achieved the best set of results in the history of Lynn’s Springwood High School.

Teachers and students were over the moon with the latest batch of A-Level results, especially as one-fifth of grades were either A* or A.

Springwood A Level students in 2012

All 21 subjects gained 100 per cent pass rates, thanks to the hard work put in by staff and pupils – and this happy group was pictured at the school celebrating their success.

The head teacher, Andy Johnson, said: “These results are a fantastic achievement for our students and we wish them all well for the future.”