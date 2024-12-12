Two West Norfolk schools have received a £5,000 grant to pilot the county council’s Active Travel Survey.

The scheme, which has been funded using money received from Active Travel England, aims to support schools with introducing new active travel and road safety initiatives for students.

The initiative, open to all schools across the county, received 74 applications. Following a review, ten applications were chosen at random to receive the funding.

Springwood High School in Lynn is one of those selected to pilot the Active Travel Survey

Lynn’s Springwood High School and Greyfriars Academy were among them.

Schools must have spent their money by next December, and must feed back results of their plans.

The aim is to help more staff, students and families adopt active travel options like walking, cycling, or scooting for school journeys.

It also is hoped that they will encourage schools to review their policies and safety plans to foster a lasting culture of active travel and road safety.

Cllr Graham Plant, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “We’re delighted to see Norfolk schools stepping forward to lead the way in encouraging active travel and road safety.

“This funding from Active Travel England has given us the opportunity to bring meaningful support to schools that want to promote healthier, safer travel choices and to set an example of sustainable travel and to prepare the next generation with positive habits that are good for individuals and for the environment.

Bill Borrett, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, added: “I hope that all parents will be pleased to see these grants.

“There is strong scientific evidence that being physically active can help you lead a healthier and happier life, so starting this routine from a young age will really help.

“We know that good awareness of road safety leads to children having greater confidence to travel on foot or on two wheels and is one of the easiest ways for them to get more of the exercise they should every week.”