A court has heard how a prolific town shoplifter has taken steps to “defeat her demons” after stealing meat from a town supermarket.

Norma Shead, 41, of Panton Close in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court last Thursday, where she admitted stealing £18.50 worth of meat from Heron Foods in town.

Prosecutor Collette Harper told the court that the incident took place on December 21 last year, when Shead went into the store located on the Vancouver Quarter and took five joints of meat and a box of chocolates, totalling to the value of £18.50, and left the shop without paying for them.

Shead appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court

She was stopped by a plain-clothed police officer and the items were recovered from Shead and she was arrested.

Shead has a history of committing 32 thefts in the past and had a total of 49 previous convictions.

In mitigation, duty solicitor Tiffany Meredith told the court that Shead was “struggling with money” at the time of the offence.

Ms Meredith said: “She said that she was hungry and took the meat. She did have some other items that she paid for. She said she felt stupid and fell into old habits during difficult circumstances.

“She was struggling with her finances but now has PIP payments.”

Ms Meredith explained that Shead had recently been burgled and assaulted, which has left her with a black eye.

“She has made huge steps in defeating her demons. She was on 10 cans of cider a day, she is now on two or three. Her body is gradually getting used to not being on alcohol.

“This was a blip, it is not going to be an easy ride for her but she is on the right path to recovery.”

For the offence, Shead was fined £40.

She will also pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £50.