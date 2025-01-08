House buyers interested in moving to South Wootton now have the opportunity to look around two show homes which have opened.

Housebuilder Allison Homes East has opened the two homes at the new Wootton Grange development and given an exclusive tour to the mayor and deputy mayor of West Norfolk as well as the vice chair of Norfolk County Council.

The brand-new, mixed-tenure development, off Wootton Grange Way, will consist of 450 three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

The Wootton Grange home development in South Wootton

Doors to the show homes opened last weekend for the first time for private tours.

All the homes have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, meaning they reach the highest levels of energy efficiency.

The homes will be surrounded by more than 390 trees, 2,750 shrubs and 6,750 hedge plants.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland (right) with Andy Richards, Construction Director at Allison Homes East

Late last year, Allison Homes East held an exclusive event for stakeholders, allowing them to receive guided tours of the two show homes, a three-bedroom The Hazel and four-bedroom The Willow, as well as meet with members of the Allison Homes team.

Attendees included West Norfolk mayor Paul Bland along with his deputy Andy Bullen and vice chair of Norfolk County Council Tom FitzPatrick.

Members of South Wootton Parish Council also attended, including chairman Ivan Jordan.

Cllr Bland said: “The experience with Allison Homes has been one of openness and co-operation as we have had regular contact both before and during the planning and construction process.

“The build quality is indeed exceptional and will provide the new occupants with great new homes.”

Andy Richards, Construction Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited to have officially opened our fantastic show homes at Wootton Grange. It was a real pleasure to host our exclusive stakeholders event too and share our passion for this development with all those who attended.

“Wootton Grange forms a very significant part of our growth plans at Allison Homes East, and we are very proud to be furthering our investment in Norfolk and providing 450 new, high-quality homes.

“We are looking forward to showing homeseekers around these brand-new show homes and hope they love them just as much as we do. We’d encourage anyone who is interested in making the move to Wootton Grange to get in touch with our sales team to find out more.”

To find out more about the homes, visit Allison Homes’ website.

