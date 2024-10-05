Lynn’s College of West Anglia hosted a Care Skills Brunch networking event at its University Centre.

Organised by Adrian Debney, Emma Harrison, Courtney Masterson and Sarah Berry from the School of Nursing Studies, the event aimed to support the local health and social care sector by fostering collaboration and addressing training and development needs.

The brunch brought together employers and voluntary organisations from across the region to explore opportunities for growth and improvement within the sector.

A speaker at the Care Skills Brunch

Attendees had the opportunity to hear from guest speakers, including Adrian Debney, head of the School of Nursing Studies, who presented The Apollo Project, Jade Todd from Norfolk Care Careers, and Lisa Peter from Apprenticeships Norfolk.

The College of West Anglia is one of six colleges in East Anglia participating in the Apollo Project, an initiative by NHS East of England and the Integrated Care Board to promote employment and deliver training in the sector.

Emma Harrison, careers mentor, said: “The event was well attended by a wide range of organisations from the NHS, care homes and charities, giving us valuable insights into their differing needs.

A speaker at the Care Skills Brunch

“We have some next steps in place to continue these discussions and for the college to provide more courses tailored to the needs of local businesses and our population.

“If anyone was unable to attend and wants to learn more, please reach out to us at the School of Nursing Studies.”

Courtney Masterson, one of the organisers, added: “After months of planning, we were so thrilled to see a room full of individuals from various organisations networking and discussing recruitment, retention, and training needs.

“Being a part of creating conversations between individuals, who may never have met without the event, was a proud moment for us, and we are excited to see what these discussions will lead to in the future.”

Guests at the Care Skills Brunch

The Care Skills Brunch served as a vital platform for collaboration and is expected to pave the way for ongoing improvements in training and development for the local health and social care sector.

The School of Nursing Studies is looking forward to continuing its efforts to support the community and encourages any interested parties to get in touch for future initiatives.

