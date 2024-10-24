Two new partners have joined the team at a town’s solicitors.

Commercial litigation specialist Joshua Shuardson-Hipkin and commercial property solicitor Sophie King have bought the total number of partners at Fraser Dawbarns up to 14.

Both Sophie and Joshua are based at the Lynn office but work with businesses across the region.

From left, Sophie King, Ian Grimes and Joshua Shuardson-Hipkin

Their routes to promotion and partnership have been very different, but both demonstrate how talent and hard work are rewarded at Fraser Dawbarns.

Sophie initially joined the firm in 2013 and completed her legal training, qualifying as a solicitor in 2016. She then had two years working for another Norfolk law firm before rejoining Fraser Dawbarns in 2018.

Joshua was recruited in 2022 from a London firm, bringing a new level of commercial litigation expertise into the business.

They share an educational history, having both been students at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton.

Sophie said: “It is very rewarding to have begun my legal career with the firm a little over ten years ago and now to be promoted to the role of partner.

“Fraser Dawbarns is proud to invest in and reward ‘homegrown’ lawyers where possible and I’m looking forward to helping to develop the commercial property team and the wider business in the years ahead.”

Joshua added: “Joining Fraser Dawbarns and working in the community in which I live has been an excellent life and career choice for me and my family.

“I’m thrilled that the firm has recognised my commitment to developing the business further and invited me to take an active role in that expansion.”

Both are now embedded in their local communities and have young families. Joshua is currently a governor at Glebe House School in Hunstanton and a training officer for King’s Lynn and District Law Society.

He is also recognised individually in the 2026 edition of the independent directory Legal 500 for his commercial litigation expertise.

Iain Grimes, Fraser Dawbarns’ managing partner, said: “This is a very positive step for the firm and we are delighted to welcome Sophie and Joshua to the partnership.

“Fraser Dawbarns continues to grow its client base of businesses across the region and, where the appropriate talent is available, the composition of our partnership should reflect that. King’s Lynn and the surrounding area is ripe with commercial organisations which need legal support and shouldn’t have to look beyond Lynn to find the quality of advice that they deserve.

“We are committed to ensuring that they can be fully supported locally.”