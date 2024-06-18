A hustings aimed at young voters will be held next Thursday, June 27, at Gaywood Church Rooms.

Organised by youth charity MAP (Mancroft Advice Project) it will be hosted and chaired by young commissioners from West Norfolk Youth Advisory Board and start at 7.30pm.

The event is aimed at those aged 25 and younger. North West Norfolk candidates waiting to take questions will be Rob Colwell (Liberal Democrat), Tim Leaver (Labour), James Wild (Conservative), Phil Walton (Reform UK) and Rob Archer on behalf of Michael de Whalley (Green Party).

Members of West Norfolk Youth Advisory Board are hosting a hustings for young voters

The Youth Advisory Board is for young people aged 11-19 who live or study in West Norfolk and want to make a change to their community. They work with professionals in the community to ensure that young people have a say in decisions which affect them.

The board is free to join and newcomers are welcome. Find out more via social media - Instagram West Norfolk YAB, Facebook and X or email: westyab@map.uk.net

MAP has lots of information about the elections for young voters including deadlines for photo ID and what ID is permitted. See www.map.uk.net/whats-new/general-election-2024-are-you-ready

It also has a drop-in on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 1.30pm and 5pm at the High Street branch in King’s Lynn for young people needing help regarding the election or advice on other issues including housing, relationships and mental health.

If you want to attend the hustings, book at Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-big-debate-kings-lynn-tickets-924344087047 where you can also submit your question in advance.

The organisers have said those attending under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.