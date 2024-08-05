Sumo wrestling and water fights might not sound like an average school day, but a group of King’s Lynn students took part in an annual celebration of their achievements before term ended.

Springwood High School hosts Springfest each year, and this summer was no exception as everything from a falconry display to Gladiator-style challenges were set-up for pupils to enjoy.

Springfest at Springwood High School. Pictures: Ian Burt.

Springfest rewards Year 8 students at the school, a member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, for completing the Endeavour Programme. The scheme is designed to develop independent thinking.

A series of seven challenges are designed to stretch the students and encourage them to try things outside of their normal comfort zone. They have to try two new extra-curricular activities, take part in a maths or English challenge and complete a project on a subject of their choice.

Each category has a gold, silver and bronze award depending on how much work is put into the particular challenge. Pupils had to achieve at least a bronze to be invited to take part in Springfest.

Organising a fundraising event, writing an article for the school magazine, leading an assembly and representing their house in at least three different activities.

This year’s cohort were invited to take part in SpringFest where they could wrestle in Sumo-style suits, have a water fight, experience a close encounter with a bird of prey and enjoy traditional hot dogs and ice cream.

“Highlights from the year include Super Learning Days, STEM events, House Dance Competition, sporting events, Community Music Week, sports day and Springfest,” said head of Year Mr Cuss.

The students helped fund the festival by raising money in a variety of ways, including a Valentine’s Disco, and there was also support from local businesses.