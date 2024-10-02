The step-mum and son behind a Norfolk beauty brand have teamed up with a TikTok star to launch what they claim is the world’s first pink fake tan.

Cain Gray, 21, and Lilli Gray, 32, who live in West Lynn, started Grays Norfolk in May 2022, originally selling bronzers, blushers and 27 different types of lashes which rapidly sold out on the TikTok shop.

Cain had founded Grays Lashes at the age of 16 during lockdown - all from his bedroom.

Lilli Gray, Cain Gray and Charly Ann have launched ‘the world’s first fake tan’

He only sold eyelashes at that stage, and the business kept growing on TikTok - where Cain reached 100,000 followers.

He then turned 18 and wanted different things for the business. He therefore teamed up with Lilli to talk about the business rebranding, with Grays Norfolk forming from there.

After six months, Lilli had a health scare due to complications arising from using sunbeds - which is where the idea for the duo’s ‘Glowjob’ fake tan came from before its launch in January 2023.

Grays has launched ‘the world’s first pink fake tan’

Since then, they have been inspired to come up with a product not already on the market.

Last week, they launched ‘Baked Barbs' - a pink-based fake tanning mousse in collaboration with TikTok star Charly Anne.

They claim it is the world's first pink-based tan which is suitable for all skin tones. The West Norfolk pair have worked with a team of chemists to develop the coloured-base suitable to achieve this.

The pink helps to colour correct veiny skin and hide the green and yellow hues, the pair said, while it helps tanned skin achieve a deeper look, and helps deep skin even their appearance.

Grays Norfolk has launched the pink fake tan with TikTok star Charly Ann

Cain and Lilli said: “The launch went amazing, generating more than £10,000 in sales.

“We also did a ten-hour live show which gained half a million likes and more than one million unique viewers.

“Pre-launch, we had many strategy meetings, plans, etcetera put in place which definitely showed in the results of launch day.

The pink fake tan is now available

“Sometimes we feel like we haven't grown much, but when we look back at how many orders we used to get, how short our office days were compared to now, it's hard not to realise we are definitely growing every single day, and there is still so much to do.”

The next step both Cain and Lilli have for the business is to branch into retailers like Boots and Superdrug.

They have planned meetings with key figures in the industry to help them appeal more to retailers and to help with the next steps they need to take.