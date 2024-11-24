Performing arts students showcased their talents in a production of Bugsy Malone.

Level 2 and Level 3 College of West Anglia students from across the college’s performing arts programme, brought the 1929 New York underworld to life with energy and humour.

Performances were met with enthusiastic applause from audiences and the production offered a valuable opportunity for students to hone their acting skills and experience the thrill of live theatre.

Kerry Heathcote, college vice-principal, said: “The evening provided a fabulous opportunity to showcase the technical, creative and performance skills of our learners and the staff supporting them.

A creative scene from the production

“The comic timing and splat gun antics were wonderful, delighting the audience throughout the show. The inspired inclusion of subtitled vintage silent movie clips, featuring members of the cast at key points in the play, added another superb dimension to the evening.

Students bring the classic tale to life

“The choreography, use of space, costume design, props and carefully planned direction utilised the bespoke scenery to its full effect. Bravo.”

Comic timing and splat gun antics in the Bugsy Malone performances

Hayley Rudd, marketing coordinator – events, added: “Watching Bugsy Malone performed by the talented students of the College of West Anglia is an absolute delight - a perfect blend of charm, energy and creativity that brings this classic story to life in a truly memorable way.”