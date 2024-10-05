Products made by a Lynn salon owner have reached the finalists in a national beauty awards.

Captain Fawcett Barbershop and Museum, founded by Richie Finney, has had two of its products announced as finalists in the Pure Beauty Awards.

Both Captain Fawcett’s ’Nebula’ Eau De Parfum Signature Series with John Petrucci’ and Captain Fawcett’s ‘Expedition Reserve’ Matt Styling and Volumising Hair Powder have been selected in the best new fragrance and best new hair styling product categories respectively.

Lynn-based Captain Fawcett founder Richie Finney

With finalists selected by the Pure Beauty Awards independent judging panel, now a public vote will decide the winners.

Captain Fawcett founder Richie Finney said: "To have not one but two new products chosen as Finalists by The Pure Beauty Awards independent judges is hugely exciting.

“The panel includes highly esteemed experts and beauty insiders with significant influence across the international industry.

The volumising powder has made it as a finalist in the awards

“As such, the whole Captain Fawcett crew is delighted to be recognised as producing some of the very best Gentleman’s Grooming collections available anywhere in the world.”

He added: “In 2020, the ‘Nebula' Signature Series Moustache Wax, Beard Oil and Beard Balm were introduced to remarkable success, sparking demand for a complementary Eau De Parfum.

“Captain Fawcett’s Master Blender collaborated with John Petrucci to develop and refine a fresh rendition of the ‘Nebula' fragrance, crafted to the same exceptional standards, yet blazing its own trail.

“This took time, travelling back and forth across the Atlantic, to make sure it was absolutely spot on, so it’s hugely rewarding for the resulting fragrance to be thus acknowledged by industry leaders.”

The nebula fragrance is also a finalist

The ‘Nebula' Eau De Parfum landed in July. The first 1,000 bottles were released as a limited edition, accompanied by a specially designed ‘Nebula’ guitar pick, John Petrucci monogrammed enamel badge and unique numbered card, signed by the guitarist himself.

Captain Fawcett’s ‘Expedition Reserve’ matt styling and volumising hair powder is part of the acclaimed ‘Hair Couture’ styling range, created for use in salons, barbershops and at home.

Richie added: “Captain Fawcett’s ‘Hair Couture’ range is tested, used and recommended by professionals across the world.

“Hair Powder is a hugely convenient and versatile product, often with a neutral aroma.

“Captain Fawcett’s version is imbued with the delectable ‘Expedition Reserve’ fragrance making it just the ticket for scent-layering and, as such, offering an outstanding sensory experience to the contemporary gentleman.”

The Pure Beauty Awards winners will be announced on October 24 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London at an exclusive black tie awards ceremony.