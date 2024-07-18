After almost 39 years of hard work, a much-loved long-serving member of staff at a West Norfolk secondary school will be retiring.

Carol Copeman said that King Edward VII Academy (KES) is a “fabulous place to be” for almost four decades, but will be retiring at the end of the summer term on Friday.

She joined the school in 1985 and has worked in a number of roles including being the head teacher’s secretary, an admin officer, a first aider, doing pastoral work and much more.

Carol Copeman (centre) with members of KES staff, who are also former pupils at the school

Carol has been described by fellow members of KES staff as “loyal”, “a superstar” and “the backbone of the school”.

Many former KES students, who have returned to the school as teachers, expressed their fondness for Carol.

Ross McNeil, PE teacher and head of Year 11 at the school, said: “We have been in the position as students, and now being helped as teachers by Mrs Copeman.

“We have had so much help from Mrs Copeman, we still call her that. If we need anything, we go to her. There are a lot of members of staff that like how calm Carol is.”

Carol Copeman (middle) with principal Darren Hollingsworth and vice principal Barbara Backham

Danny Gay, head of Year 7, added: “She is a superstar, the backbone of the school.”

Reflecting on her time at KES, Carol said: “It’s been a fabulous place to be and I have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“In a heartbeat, I would do it all again tomorrow.”

Some of Carol’s highlights have been going on trips with the school, including a memorable excursion to Italy.

She also remembers the late Queen Elizabeth II coming to KES in January 2007.

Carol added: “I still bump into ex-students who are adults and have families of their own. Their children have continued to come to KES.”

Principal of KES Darren Hollingsworth added: “I have never known anyone with such a lengthy service. She has been incredibly loyal to KES over the years. Staff and parents remember her fondly.

“We are grateful to Carol for showing us what loyalty means.”

Vice principal Barbara Backham, also a former KES pupil, added: “I wouldn’t be alive without one of Carol’s paper towels.”

But it is not goodbye from Carol forever, as she says she plans to come back to the school to do some exam invigilating.