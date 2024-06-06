A woman’s extravagant house has taken the internet by storm after her granddaughter posted a tour of the leopard print interior.

Ira Bowman, 76, who is Lynn born and bred, has more than 500 leopard print items around her home showcasing her lifelong love for the design.

The former hairdresser’s love for pattern started in 1965 when she was studying at the Waterman School Of Hairdressing in London. A walk along Oxford Street saw her buy her first leopard print item - a scarf.

Ira has been named the leopard print icon on social media

Ira told the Lynn News: “I have always liked the print, and I think going to London inspired me.

“I don’t have any tack - I have classy things.”

Recently, Betsy Stainsby, Ira’s 23-year-old granddaughter, showcased her leopard-print boudoir in a video on TikTok.

The clip - posted on May 20 under the username @betseal - went unexpectedly viral - and Ira was even gifted a leopard print scrunchie by a business which had noticed it.

The video has received more than 185,000 views and 18,000 likes, and comments included “she is living the dream”, “omg what an icon love it”, “she is iconic”, and “queen behaviour”.

Betsy, a marketing and events co-ordinator from Lynn, said it is easy to know what to buy her nan for Christmas and birthdays.

Ira’s favourite item is a vintage leopard print teapot which sits on her kitchen windowsill, and her most recent purchase is a fur coat that her granddaughter picked out for her which is featured in another TikTok video.

A couple of years ago, Ira was given a box of face masks with a leopard print theme - but is yet to use them as she wanted to put them on display.

Her new-found fame on social media has led to her being dubbed the ‘Leopard Print Icon’ by some social media users.

She admits she has been surprised by the reaction, and does not understand all of the fuss - but is still happy to see her beloved leopard print getting some recognition.

