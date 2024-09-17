Customers at a Lynn bank will have to visit other branches to tend to their financial needs as it will be closed for nine days.

Barclays Bank on Lynn’s High Street will shut its doors on Monday, September 30 at 3pm while refurbishment works take place.

It is expected that the bank will reopen on Thursday, October 10.

Barclays on Lynn's High Street will be temporarily closed. Picture: Google Maps

In a text sent out to customers, Barclays said: “We’re improving your Lynn branch so it will temporarily close from 3pm on Monday, September 30.

“Online Banking is available 24/7. You can use the Post Office for anything involving cash or cheques.”

The nearest branch to visit is in Peterborough, although there is a Barclays Local inside Wisbech Library where you can speak to a member of staff.