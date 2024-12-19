A West Norfolk musician has made waves in the entertainment world by becoming the voice behind a pop icon.

Lynn singer Adam Tucker’s voice features in Robbie Williams’ highly anticipated biopic ‘Better Man’, which is coming to cinema screens on Boxing Day.

Tucker’s vocal range was selected to capture the essence of Williams’ legendary career, bringing a new depth to the film alongside the star’s own voice.

Lynn musician Adam Tucker is providing vocals for the new Robbie Williams biopic

Directed by Michael Gracey, Better Man chronicles the extraordinary life and career of Williams with a twist - he takes the form of a monkey.

Williams himself performed at Sandringham in 2023, with a sold-out crowd enjoying his show.

The film is set to showcase his rise to fame with boy band Take That, his explosive solo career, and the personal battles behind the public persona.

Robbie Williams performing at Sandringham in 2023

Tucker’s voice plays a pivotal role in bringing Williams’ iconic music to life, reinterpreting numerous hits that defined a generation.

Tucker expressed his excitement about the opportunity, and said: “It’s been an incredible honor to be part of this project and to lend my voice to one of Britain’s biggest musical legends.

“Robbie Williams’ music is beloved by so many, and it’s a privilege to have been trusted with his legacy in this way.

“I feel extremely lucky, it is not something that I ever had on my bucket list.

Adam Tucker is the voice of Robbie Williams on his new film

“Never ever did I think I would be in a film or be the voice of Robbie Williams as he was huge for me growing up, and when I was younger my parents used to listen to him quite a lot.”

Adam has been experiencing lots of questions over his role in the film - with many asking why Robbie is not providing all the vocals.

“I think everyone is a bit shocked to find out it’s someone else singing,” he added.

Adam Tucker is a seasoned musician known for his powerful vocals

“It’s like Robbie’s fans are the biggest detectives. The reason I have done it is to provide a young version of Robbie’s vocals.”

While Tucker’s work on Better Man has garnered widespread attention, he is now poised to captivate audiences with his own original music.

His upcoming releases introduce an exciting pop sound, marking a natural progression for an artist who has spent years performing with the likes of Will Young, Marc Almond, and fronting his band, The Summertime Kings.

"Creating my own music has always been my true passion, and I can’t wait to share these songs with the world. It’s an opportunity to tell my own stories and connect with listeners in a whole new way," Tucker added.

With Better Man set to premiere next week, and original music on the horizon, 2024 is shaping up to be a breakout year for Tucker.