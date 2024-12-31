Residents will be able to have their real Christmas tree turned into chippings at one of the borough council’s shredding events on Saturday, January 4.

Natural wood chipping can be used as a chemical free form of weed suppressant or can be used to improve soil structure, making the most of unwanted Christmas trees.

The events are free for residents and will take place at: Hunstanton Recreation Ground car park from 9am to noon and Gaywood Plant Nursery, Gayton Road, King’s Lynn, 1pm to 3pm.

Only one tree is permitted per household. Decorations should be removed from the tree before it is brought for shredding.

The council has said brown bin customers can dispose of real Christmas trees in their brown bins. If the tree does not fit in the bin it can be placed beside it on collection day.

Real Christmas trees will not be collected with the black bin refuse collection.