A medical volunteer group has brought Christmas cheer to sick and premature newborns by delivering surprise stockings to hospitals.

Norfolk Blood Bikes, which transports urgent or emergency blood and blood products to hospitals across the county, visited Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) in the area with presents as part of a mission to bring smiles to families’ faces on Christmas Eve.

Funded by donations, each gift pack contained essential items and comforts, including a handmade hessian stocking, muslin cloths, items of clothing, a story/picture book, a soft toy, a coffee voucher and a sheepskin - or blanket for those whose beliefs may prevent them from receiving the animal product.

The volunteers delivered 12 stockings to the QEH. Picture: QEH

Some £2,020 was raised to fund the 60 gift packs, of which 12 went to each of the babies in NICU at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn.

Laurance Chapman, the orchestrator behind the campaign, said: “It’s an honour to give back to the families whose little ones are fighting every day.

“The strength and resilience of these babies and their families inspire us all, and we hope these small gifts bring some comfort and joy during a difficult Christmas.”

NICU babies fight a range of conditions that require intensive care and their families also face the challenges, making the festive period particularly hard.

Kieran Copeland, e-rostering system administrator at the trust, helped deliver the gifts and said: “It was an incredibly moving experience to bring these gifts to the NICU.

“I know how important these small gestures can be for families, especially during their first Christmas in the NICU.

“The staff and families were deeply touched by the support.”

Esther Dorken, head of midwifery at the QEH, added: “We are truly grateful for the thoughtful and generous gift from Norfolk Blood Bikes.

“It’s not just the babies who benefit from these gifts, but also the families who are enduring an emotionally challenging time.

“These tokens of kindness help make their journey just a little bit brighter.”