A family walk held at Holkham Hall raised thousands of pounds towards vital research into brain tumours.

The Astro Brain Tumour Fund’s 18th Norfolk family walk on Sunday, September 22, saw around 200 adults, children and dogs stride out covering around 1,000 miles, over one, three, six and ten miles with some walking a combination of distances.

The ten-mile route took walkers through Wells-next-the-Sea with a chance to enjoy fish and chips and refreshments.

Some of the walk supporters

Mary Burton, treasurer/trustee of the West Norfolk-based charity, said: “It was lovely to see so many walkers who return every year to meet up with family and friends, supporting loved ones with brain tumours or remembering those who have sadly passed away from this awful disease.

Celebrating the finish

“Most importantly, brain tumour patients walking with their loved ones - the youngest being Albie, just three years old, from Hellesdon, near Norwich, who was there with a huge party of family and friends, with his mum Bryony and great-aunt Sophie raising nearly £2,000 in sponsorship money.”

Getting ready to set off

A raffle was held with prizes of vouchers to local attractions, eateries and gift tokens.

“There is always a happy, uplifting atmosphere at the walk and this year was no exception,” said Mary.

Crossing the finish

Adrian Flux Insurance Services once again sponsored the expenses and Holkham Hall allowed free use of the grounds for the walk, which raised £6,500 at the last count.

At the finish line

All trustees of the charity are volunteers which means the proceeds will go towards vital research into Low Grade Glioma (LGG) brain tumours, the so called ‘underfunded of the underfunded’.

Fundraising at the walk

The charity also offers support and information to LGG patients and their families via a closed Facebook page and their informative website www.astrofund.org.uk