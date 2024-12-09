A 49-year-old who was seen on CCTV stealing more than £200 worth of chocolate from a town shop has been jailed.

Christmas isn’t looking so sweet for Viorel Cuciu, who will spend 32 weeks in prison for filling an empty rucksack and empty holdall bag with Dairy Milk and Ferrero Rocher before leaving B&M on the Pierpoint Retail Park in Lynn without paying.

However, he was soon caught by police who were alerted by shop staff and was arrested.

It happened last Monday (December 2), when staff notified local police via the Shopwatch radio and they arrested Cuciu and took him to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was later charged and remanded in custody.

Cuciu, of Bridge Street in Peterborough, has been jailed for four weeks. In addition, he was jailed for 28 weeks as part of a suspended sentence he received in November from Peterborough Magistrates Court for shoplifting.

Insp Ben Jarvis, West Norfolk Neighbourhood Inspector, said: “This is a really great example of how partnership working can help tackle shoplifting here in Lynn. The shop teams know that they can contact police when crimes happen and officers will take action.

The shoplifter was seen on CCTV stepping over a barrier with the chocolate and leaving without paying

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and we work hard all year round to both deter and detect incidents. We step up this work at Christmas as we know this is when our prolific and persistent offenders are out targeting shops even more.”