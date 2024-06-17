A 64-year-old told pharmacy staff to “watch their backs” while raising his fists after being told the wrong date of a hospital appointment.

Raymond James, of Turbus Road in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted using threatening language to cause alarm or distress.

Prosecutor Amir Khan said that James entered Boots on Lynn’s High Street on December 27 last year and asked staff for his prescription.

The Boots store on High Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

They refused to give it to him for unknown reasons.

James started shouting at staff, saying: “Watch your back when you’re in The Walks”.

He began raising his fists up and down and was later arrested.

“Although it didn’t bother the staff, customers in the shop were upset by his actions,” Mr Khan said.

The prosecutor described James as “heavily convicted”.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said: “He felt a genuine grievance about how they had been responsible for sending him to a hospital appointment that didn’t exist.

“He accepts in the spur of the moment he shouted because he felt a grievance. It wasn’t even the public he was upset with - it’s not going to happen again.”

James was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £45.