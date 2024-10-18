We will be looking to crown the Businessperson of the Year at the 2025 King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards.

Nominations are now open as we once again celebrate the best of the borough’s businesses with the prestigious black-tie evening.

It will be held on Friday, March 7 at its usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

John Weston, associate partner of sponsors Brown & Co, with Tim Gibb, managing director of the Crown Lodge Hotel at Outwell, who won Businessperson of the Year at the 2024 Mayor's Business Awards. Picture: Ian Burt

The headline sponsor of the Business Awards is West Norfolk Council, and the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organise the event.

The Businessperson of the Year is sponsored by Brown & Co estate agents and the 2024 winner was Tim Gibb, of The Crown Lodge Hotel in Outwell.

The full list of award categories are: Mayor’s Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon), Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co), Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar), Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID), Customer Care (My House Online), Employee of the Year (MARS), Independent Retailer and Leisure & Tourism.

John Weston, associate partner of sponsors Brown & Co. Picture: Ian Burt

The awards provide an opportunity to celebrate environmental achievements and the impact of businesses on the local area.

To nominate in the awards, visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

