Witnesses are being sought following a collision between a car and a van last weekend.

The incident happened on Mill Lane in Lynn, located just off Wootton Road, and involved a car and a van.

It happened on Saturday, January 25 at 10am.

The collision occurred on Mill Lane in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

One of those involved in the collision was Andrew Dunthorne, who is asking for the two pedestrians who witnessed the accident to come forward and explain what they saw.

If you witnessed the collision, contact Andrew on 07931558659 or email info@carpentrydirectnorfolk.co.uk.