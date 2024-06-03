A woman wound up in court after trying to smash into a shop, using “foul language” and stealing from a supermarket.

Kimberley Hardy, 36, of Bagge Road in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.

She also admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, having committed the offence in November last year.

On that occasion, she had been on Norfolk Street in Lynn’s town centre when the police were called to reports that she was attempting to smash into the front door of a shop.

When officers arrived, she proceeded to shout abuse in front of numerous members of the public - some of whom recorded the incident.

Hardy was subsequently arrested.

On March 3 this year, she walked up to the front door of Aldi on Queen Mary Road, where a variety of plants for sale were on display.

Hardy picked up a number of them, valued at a combined £47.92, and then proceeded to walk in the direction of Gaywood without paying for them.

Magistrates ordered her to pay compensation to the supermarket, as well as a £40 fine, £16 victim surcharge and £50 in court costs.

Mitigating, duty solicitor George Sorrell said: “The defendant has had a difficult time recently.

“She has found it difficult to make ends meet. I suppose we can all sympathise with that, but the defendant unfortunately resorted to stealing these plants with the intention of selling them.”

The solicitor added: “She is quite a spirited lady, if I can put it that way.

“She speaks her mind and has a good sense of humour, but she is the first to admit that alcohol doesn’t agree with her - and she has made a conscious effort to stay away from it.

“She is very sorry for what has happened. She is very sorry for what happened last November, because that involved some very foul language.”