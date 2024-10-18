Here are the letters from the Lynn News of Friday, October 18, 2024…

Am I the only one concerned about new centre rules?

I am very concerned about the new rules coming into play for recycling in November.

There are new rules at the recycling centre

I have been to the Lynn recycling centre many times. Drivers just wait their turn and all gets sorted without any bother.

Now depositing your waste requires booking. What if you don’t have internet, can it be done by phone?

Is this going to cause upset as people queue up for their place in the line to book?

What if they are ‘full’ for a certain time when you need to dispose of, for example, grass or other things that you find awkward to store until a slot becomes available?

What if you can’t make the slot you’ve booked? What about the queue jumpers? The people that turn up without an appointment and won’t leave? Will the recycling centre have to hire personnel to keep everything going smoothly? What happened to ‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it’?

Is this a case of over time; What are you bringing? How much does it weigh? That will be £...?

Having to book will cause more fly tipping. Other areas say they have had no problems yet. Maybe they just haven’t found them yet! Am I the only one concerned about this?

Caz Fisher

South Wootton

We have been let down over new hospital

So, the Hospital Trust have decided to plump for the site of the new hospital on the grounds of the existing one but apparently we should be comforted by the fact that there was an 'extensive assessment' of six other sites.

I'm hoping at least some of the owners of these mysterious and undisclosed sites might pipe up and give us a rundown of the investigations as frankly I'm more than a tad sceptical. Clearly the trustees don't think the traffic congestion along the A149 Lynn bypass from Greenyard Way to Knights Hill will be an issue.

The hospital board have fudged, obfuscated and studiously blind-sided and batted away all other more sensible and practical options for reasons many of us cannot fathom. We have been very badly let down by the authorities in my opinion and until the final plans are drawn up and diggers really start in earnest I'd suggest the Borough Council really needs to kick off and make sure we've got the very best we can have. It's been very apparent they've been less than vocal in this debacle and apart from Cllr Tom Ryves' fierce support for the alternative site they've been conspicuous by their silence... why?

Steve Mackinder

Denver

We can all do without these political fights

The extensive report on a 74 year old former mayor in the Lynn News last week made compelling reading based on incredulity.

An incident took place at the Charles Burrell Centre where MP Terry Jermy was holding his surgery when the disabled Dennis Crawford, according to his account, was called a 'physical threat', resulting in him being precluded entry, when he wanted to talk about dental care in the area, but his aides went into denial about it.

Who do you believe in this business of one getting one's teeth into the situation, to be facetious?

There was a lot of conjecture in the story and I wouldn't be surprised if the reporter got bored compiling it from research.

Readers were given an account of the relationship between Mr Jermy and Mr Crawford, past, present and future, creating a theme for gossip in the rural village pubs.

How about a script for a TV Soap Opera, based on the long-running radio series of the BBC's, The Archers (An Everyday Story Of Country Folk).

I appreciate that some MPs are at risk holding parliamentary surgeries as David Amess tragically discovered in Southend, but it is unlikely that the ex-mayor being on the board of directors at the Centre, with a well-documented political CV in the town would pose any danger as a semi-mobile senior citizen with a walking stick.

The outside world is on a tempestuous trajectory with warfare in places like the Ukraine and the Middle East, along with China's agenda of expansion. We can do without parochial bun fights.

David Fleming

Downham

This shows the Tories up as opportunist hypocrites

I really can't believe the cheek and audacity of James Cleverly and the Conservative Party.

One minute his party is hitting out at Sir Keir Starmer for taking free hospitality at Arsenal Football Club even though it works out cheaper for the taxpayer because of security implications and the next minute we find out that Cleverly has himself been taking freebies at the Women's World Final in Sydney.

Except of course, not only did Cleverly cost the state a fortune but he also got caught telling porkies about who was with him too.

Then we find out that yet another Tory, this time Oliver Dowden, took freebies including a visit to the Last Night at The Proms without declaring their value even though he was the deputy prime minister who oversaw even more smears on Sir Keir Starmer when he was leader of the opposition.

You really couldn't make it up. It simply proves what opportunist hypocrites the Tories really are.

Geoffrey Brooking

via email

Brainwashing is alive and well these days

Head of MI5 Ken McCullum has given a brilliant annual update on the UKs security, stating quite clearly the security threats posed by Russia, China and Iran.

He was also seriously concerned about the number of teenagers being radicalised by very clever adults.

When the Government was contacted for comment, a spokesman gave the usual political waffle, in so many words stating 'it would be alright on the night'. Talk about head in the sand.

It comes to mind that in the 1930s a teenage organisation named The Hitler Youth was brainwashed by clever adults as well.

Many of these kids went on to join the Waffen SS, becoming fanatical and fearsome fighters during the Second World War.

In the UK today, many kids are killing each other with blades - how long before those radicalised start to do the same to adults on the same scale.

Once again, mainly young people have took part in a march supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

Brainwashing, often done today through social media on the minds impressionable young people, is alive and well.

The head of MI5 speaks from his many years of experience and today in his post as chief spymaster, our politicians of all political colours speak weasel words and do little. They are to busy taking freebies from their financial masters.

Our lacklustre PM has just stated that his Uncle Roger was torpedoed during the Falklands War. If I remember correctly, the only torpedoing was carried out by a RN submarine who sunk the Argentine Navy's warship Belgrano.

Alan Mudge,

Pentney

Wings Appeal collection raised £305

The Downham Market Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association Battle of Britain Wings Appeal collection on Saturday, September 14 raised the sum of £305.

We are grateful to our donors for their generosity which will help with the welfare of both ex member and serving members of the Royal Air Force.”

Len Algar

Royal Air Forces Association, Downham Market Branch