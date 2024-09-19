Following a successful July event, King’s Lynn Festival has more to offer with a wide-ranging autumn season.

The third edition of the Charles Burney Early Music Festival runs from Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6. Charles Burney, one of the town’s most distinguished residents, was famous for his History of Music and his substantial European travel diaries. He was also a friend of Mozart, Haydn and the Bach family.

Festival concerts include the world renowned trumpeter Crispian Steele-Perkins and keyboard player Steven Devine, who has appeared in the BBC Proms. The festival also features a talk about Georgian Society and the friends of Fanny Burney and a walk exploring historic Lynn.

Crispian Steele-Perkins

Lynn Town Hall will host monthly coffee concerts. On Friday, September 27 the Consone Quartet, former BBC New Generation Artists, return performing music by Mozart, Handel and Abel.

On October 25, viola player Ami-Louise Johnsson, joined by pianist Ayaka Shigeno, will perform a programme including the sonata by Vieuxtemps and on November 22, the Astatine Piano Trio play music by Beethoven and Schumann. Prior to these hour-long concerts, ticket holders can enjoy a cup of coffee and slice of cake from 10.30am.

Charles Burney

For young children, Concerteenies present a Musical Story based on the book Blown Away. Flautist Meera Maharaj, narrator Polly Ives and creative practitioner Sarah Carroll bring the story to life on November 16 at 11am and 1.30pm with fun actions and songs.

Folk fans are also in for a treat on November 1 when The Gigspanner Big Band perform at St Nicholas’ Chapel. Beginning life as a trio - with legendary Steeleye Span fiddle player Peter Knight being joined by percussionist Sacha Trochet and guitarist Roger Flack - the line-up has been expanded with acclaimed multi-instrumental duo Edgelarks (Phillip Henry and Hannah Martin) and Bellowhead co-founder and melodeon player, John Spiers.

The autumn series is rounded off by Waterbaby with Sarah Smout, a Royal Geographical Society with IBG lecture, exploring fragile and intrinsic relationships with water. Taking place on November 28, the lecture is preceded by Wes Anderson’s marine odyssey, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, a screening in partnership with King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club.

Tickets for all events are available from the Corn Exchange on 01553 764864. For most events in the series tickets will be 50 per cent discounted for under 25s.

Full programme details at www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk